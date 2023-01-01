NEWS Usher takes up residency in Paris with 'Rendez-Vous Á Paris' Newsdesk Share with :





Following a stunning, record-breaking, run of sold-out shows in Las Vegas, global superstar and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher is preparing to take Paris - with 8 exclusive new shows at La Seine Musicale.



Kicking off on September 24, Rendez-Vous Á Paris will feature hits including “Yeah!”, “My Boo”, “Love In This Club” and more from Usher’s 30-year career, with fans experiencing the show with never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects.



THE hottest tickets during Paris Fashion Week, the shows at La Seine Musicale are the sole, exclusive opportunity to experience Usher’s highly sought after, in demand show in Europe. The venue is special, intimate and situated on an island in the middle of the Seine river, flowing through the City Of Light.



Usher’s ‘My Way, The Las Vegas Residency’ has become the stuff of legend, even in a city built on them. It is his second residency there, originally wowing audiences at the Colosseum from 2021 before transferring to the Park MGM’s Dolby Live theatre in 2022.



The superstar showcases his catalogue from his three decade, 65 million record selling career (3 UK Number 1 singles, 19 Top 10 singles and 3 U.K. Number 1 albums). From global soul and R&B hits, to ballads and dance music that has seen him carve a unique place in music history. From his debut 1997 album ‘My Way’, through the acclaimed ‘Confessions’ and beyond, he has left audiences stunned with his trademark, jaw dropping choreography and legendary vocal talent. Usher is doing Vegas his way, including a deep connection and interaction with his audience.



Evoking timeless inspirations, from Prince to Gene Kelly, Usher is R&B’s touchstone and one of the all time great entertainers. Expect breathtaking showmanship, greatest hits, special guests and a night to remember.



A master at work, Usher is ready to showcase his renaissance in Europe.



