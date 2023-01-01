Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate fifth anniversary

Justin Bieber shared a tribute to Hailey Bieber to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old music superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday night to celebrate five years since he and Hailey, 26, tied the knot.

"To the most precious, my beloved," Justin began the caption. "5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being."

The Love Me hitmaker concluded the post, "HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Alongside the touching words, the performer shared a series of photos of himself and the model over the years.

Hailey also celebrated the special date on her own Instagram account.

"5. I love you," the Rhode founder simply captioned a carousel of photos of the couple.

The duo first met when Hailey was 12 years old when her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, introduced her to Justin, then 15, at a Today show event.

The pair first dated between 2015 and 2016. They reconciled their relationship in 2018 and got engaged and married later that year.