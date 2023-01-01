Liam Payne's mum 'worried sick' after he was rushed to hospital

Liam Payne's mum is "worried sick" after he was rushed to hospital with severe kidney pain.

The hitmaker's mum, Karen Payne, shared her family's concerns over her son's recent health emergency to the Mail Online.

"We are all worried sick about it but we just have to get on. It's horrible - him being all the way over there," Karen told the outlet, referring to the singer being in Italy.

"He's in Milan and it sounds like he'll be there for a week. I feel helpless," she continued. "All we can really do is sit it out here and hope for the best. There is nothing we can do. We feel helpless."

The former One Direction star's mum shared that she hopes her son is "in the best place" during this time.

"It's such a horrible situation and we just hope he's in the best place possible," Karen said.

Liam was rushed to a hospital while he was enjoying a romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy, with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, The Sun has reported.

The pop singer announced last month that he would be postponing his South American tour in September as a result of a "serious kidney infection" which had previously resulted in him being in hospital.

"Liam is in a bad way but he's in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on," a source told The Sun. "Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate's trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill."