Rita Ora to replace Nicole Scherzinger in The Masked Singer

Rita Ora is set to replace Nicole Scherzinger in The Masked Singer’s 11th season.

According to a release obtained by Deadline on Wednesday, the Let You Love Me singer is set to sub in for The Masked Singer host during the show’s 11th season.

“So happy the secret is finally out!! I’m joining @maskedsingerfox USA!” Rita wrote on her Instagram Story after the news broke. “Can’t wait to guess who’s behind the mask with the other panelists!”

Rita previously starred as a judge on the British version of The Masked Singer, airing on ITV.

Nicole announced she would take a break from the show to star as Norma Desmond in the revival of Sunset Boulevard on London’s West End. The production is scheduled to launch later this month at London’s Savoy Theatre.

The Masked Singer’s 11th season is set to launch in 2024, with Rita joining co-hosts Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke.

The show has aired for two seasons per year since 2019.