Kathy and Nicky Hilton share update on Paris Hilton as a new mum

Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton have shared details on how Paris Hilton is doing as a new mum.

During the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night, Nicky and Kathy spoke to Entertainment Tonight and shared an update on how Paris is doing since welcoming her first child, Pheonix, in January.

"She's always writing me asking for little tips," Nicky, Paris's sister, told the outlet. "I just sent her a really great baby carrier, which she's been using."

Nicky, 39, and her husband James Rothschild share three children, Lily Grace, six, Teddy Marilyn, five, and a 12-month-old son whose name hasn't been made public yet.

Paris's mum Kathy shared that she has been enjoying watching Paris be a mother to the baby boy.

"It's so special," the Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star, 64, told the outlet. "He's getting so big. We just had our first swimming lesson together. It was very sweet,"

Paris, 42, announced that she and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child via surrogate.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the DJ told People at the time. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."