Olivia Rodrigo announces Guts World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo has announced the Guts World Tour.

The 20-year-old announced on Wednesday that she will be embarking on the Guts World Tour in 2024 in support of her sophomore album of the same name.

"Soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!!" the Vampire hitmaker captioned the announcement post on Instagram.

The trek, which consists of 57 dates, is set to kick off on 23 February at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. The singer will perform in the U.S. through April, hitting major cities such as Nashville, Miami and Houston, before beginning her international dates on 30 April in Dublin, Ireland.

The global trek will be the artist's first arena tour, taking her to iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York and The O2 in London.

Olivia will return to the U.S. to perform in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 19 July. The tour will then come to an end on 14 August at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Olivia added in her post that more dates will be added to the schedule at some point, although she didn't specify when or where.

"Stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!" she wrote.

A portion of the proceeds from the tour will go to Olivia's new non-profit, Fund 4 Good, which was created to support women's education and reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.

The performer released Guts, which features the singles Vampire, Bad Idea Right? and Get Him Back, on 8 September.