Anitta wins VMA for Best Latin Music Video for the second year in a row

Last night, Brazilian superstar Anitta took home the award for Best Latin Music Video at the MTV Video Music Awards for ‘Funk Rave’. Last year, Anitta won the same award for smash hit ‘Envolver’, making her the only Latina woman to win this category twice. Other nominees included Bad Bunny, Shakira, and Rosalia.



During her acceptance speech, Anitta said: “Brazil, we are here again. For the second time, we’re here… You’re listening to Brazilian funk and you’re going to hear a lot more around the world now. This is just the beginning. Thank you so much!”



The Grammy-nominated artist was also the only artist of the night to perform twice. Her first performance included tracks ‘Used To Be’ and ‘Funk Rave’ from Anitta’s most recent release Funk Rave: A Favela Love Story. Watch the incredible set here.



For Anitta’s second performance she joined K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER as they performed their collaborative track ‘Back For More’, due to be released this Friday.