Cast and The La's star John Power announces intimate solo tour

Cast frontman John Power has announced an intimate solo tour across the UK later this year.

The 55-year-old musician - who also played bass for 'There She Goes' rockers The La's between 1986 and 1991 - is set to hit the road next month for a string of career spanning acoustic performances.

He said: "Come join me for this autumn’s acoustic tour. I’ll be playing songs from the early days right through to the present. Be lovely to see you all.”

Already, shows have sold out at Glasgow's King Tut's, Dunfermline's PJ Molloys, Foxlowe Arts Centre in Leek and Portsmouth's Staggeringly Good Brewery.

The tour kicks off in Altrincham at The Bowden Rooms on October 5 before the two sold out Scotland dates, with John then moving to The Church in Dundee.

The run of gigs in October also includes concerns in Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, York, Northwich, Hull, Sheffield and Blackpool.

On November 17, John will perform at the Camden Assembly in London, before the sold out Portsmouth show the next night.

The tour will end on November 19 with a show at Minehead's Shiiine on Weekender.

John first rose to fame as a member of The La's, playing on the band's self-titled - and only - debut album.

He went onto become vocalist and guitarist for Cast, going onto reach the UK top 10 with hits like 'Walkway', 'Fine Time' and 'Alright' with their first three albums reaching similar heights.

After forming in 1992, the band later split nine years later, which sparked a solo career for John, although he would later reunite with Cast in 2010.

As well as a string of live shows, they also released two new albums, including 'Kicking Up Dust' in 2017, while their sixth record is on the way early next year.

John Power solo tour dates

OCTOBER

5th - Altrincham, The Bowdon Rooms

6th - Glasgow, King Tut’s (SOLD OUT)

7th - Dunfermline, PJ Molloys (SOLD OUT)

8th - Dundee, The Church

12th - Nottingham, Bodega

13th - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

14th - Manchester, Academy 3

15th - York, Crescent

20th - Leek, Foxlowe Arts Centre (SOLD OUT)

21st - Northwich, The Plaza

22nd - Hull, Social

26th - Sheffield, Sidney Matilda

27th - Blackpool, Waterloo Music Bar

NOVEMBER

17th - London, Camden Assembly

18th - Portsmouth, Staggeringly Good Brewery (SOLD OUT)

19th - Minehead, Shiiine On Weekender