'We got more cooking!' Offset teases full length album with Cardi B after Jealousy collaboration

Offset would "love" to team up with Cardi B on a full length album.

The 31-year-old rapper and his wife - who got married in 2017 and have kids Kulture, five, and Wave, two, together - dropped joint track 'Jealousy' over the summer, and he has teased the possibility of recording an LP.

Asked by 'Entertainment Tonight' if they could collaborate on an album, he went high pitched and coyly said: "You never know, you never know.

"I would love to do that [a collaborative album] with my lady, you know?

"I love to do everything with my beautiful lady. She looks so beautiful tonight if I must say."

He also seemed to confirm his wife's comments that they have worked on four or five songs already.

Speaking at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday (12.09.23), he teased: "We got more cooking in the pot, you know?"

Before then, fans are still eagerly awaiting Cardi's second album, which is reportedly "almost ready" and coming "soon".

The 30-year-old rapper is gearing up to drop a follow-up to her 2018 debut LP 'Invasion of Privacy', having released new single 'Bongos' with Megan Thee Stallion earlier this month.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It’s been a long time coming but Cardi is finally ready to kick off her new era.

"She has pulled out all the stops with the video, money wasn’t an object.

"Cardi has made sure it has been well worth the wait. The album is almost ready and will be out soon."

And while the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is no stranger to working with her husband, Offset previously insisted he and Cardi don't release collaborations often because they are "very" critical of each other.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', he said: "Me and her got great energy.

"We don't really put a lot of records out because we're very hard on each other about the records."