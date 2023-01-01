Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appear to have heated exchange backstage at VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appeared to have a heated exchange backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night.

A clip from MTV's backstage live feed showed the Savage rapper getting glam before her performance as the members of NSYNC passed through the crowded area.

Justin leaned over to speak to Megan, who pointed her finger and shook her head emphatically as she spoke to Justin and his bandmate Joey Fatone. She then turned away, looking angry.

The clip has gone viral on social media, with many users suggesting the musicians were arguing. However, an insider told both Variety and Entertainment Tonight what was said during the brief exchange.

"He said, 'It's so nice to meet you,' and she said, 'No, no, this don't count, this don't count. We gotta meet proper.' It was very cute," the source alleged, while a second eyewitness added, "Meg loves Justin. She was saying, 'No, no, no, we've never met before.' It was their first time meeting and she was excited."

In addition, a backstage source who witnessed the exchange told Variety there was "zero fight".

Earlier in the ceremony, Justin and Joey reunited with the rest of their NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick for the first time in 10 years to present the first award of the night - Best Pop.

Taylor Swift, who won the prize for Anti-Hero, gushed over the group and questioned their reunion when she accepted the award.

"I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What's going to happen now? They're going to do something and I need to know what it is. You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much!" she said.

Megan attended the ceremony to perform Bongos, her collaboration with Cardi B, for the first time.

The MTV VMAs took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.