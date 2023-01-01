Ariana Grande admits she used to get lip fillers and Botox

Ariana Grande has revealed she quit getting lip fillers and Botox in 2018.

During a beauty secrets video for Vogue, the Thank U, Next singer revealed that she used to use make-up and cosmetic treatments as "a disguise" or "something to hide behind" but she eventually decided to stop and embrace her true self.

"Full transparency as a beauty person, as I do my lips, I've had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 'cause I just felt so... too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?" she said, as her eyes filled with tears. "(I) didn't expect to get emotional."

The 30-year-old remained emotional as she stated that she might return to fillers and Botox one day.

"For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me," she continued. "And now I feel like maybe it's not, since I stopped getting fillers and Botox - and maybe I'll start again one day day, I don't know, to each their own, whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support - but I know for me, it was just like, oh, I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines, I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper, and I laugh more and more, and I just think ageing can be such a beautiful thing."

The singer, who runs the R.E.M. Beauty brand, joked that she won't rule out having more cosmetic procedures in the future.

"Now might I get a facelift in 10 years? I might, yeah!" she quipped.