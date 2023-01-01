Liam Payne rushed to hospital with severe kidney pain - report

Liam Payne has reportedly been rushed to hospital in Italy with agonising kidney pain.

The former One Direction singer, who was recently hospitalised with a serious kidney infection, reportedly fell ill on a trip to Lake Como with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and was rushed to a medical facility in an ambulance.

"Liam is in a bad way but he's in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on," a source told The Sun. "Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate's trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill.

"Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days. They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse."

In late August, the 30-year-old revealed that he had to postpone his South American tour in September because he needed to "rest and recover" from the kidney infection.

"Over the past week I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctors' orders are that I now need to rest and recover," he told his fans in a video. "I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I'm so sorry."

Liam has not yet commented on the report.