'You don't have to go anywhere!' Noel Gallagher is up for Las Vegas residency when he's older

Noel Gallagher would love his own Las Vegas residency.

The former Oasis rocker admitted he likes the idea of a run in Sin City "in later life" when he feels too old to hit the road on longer tours.

Speaking on 'The Matt Morgan Podcast', he said: "Would I do Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Vegas? Possibly in later life.

“You don’t have to go anywhere. You live in the hotel that you play at.

"Elvis Presley used to get a lift from his room to the stage – I wouldn’t mind doing that."

Noel also revealed how the current High Flying Birds tour is going, and revealed he was preparing for an upcoming gig in Amsterdam, which also appealed.

He added: "We’ve decided we’ll rehearse in Amsterdam – smoking wacky baccy, that’s exactly what I’m going to do.

"Two days of rehearsals are needed to dust the cobwebs off.

“I’m going to Holland, Italy, France and somewhere else on the next tour.”

Once the tour is over, the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' hitmaker will take a break and actually head over to Vegas on holiday, where he'll match sure to catch U2 on their own residency.

He said: "I’m going on holiday for a couple of weeks, and I’ve got bits to do at the studio, taking the kids away, that kind of thing – then I’m going to Las Vegas to see U2.

“They’re doing a residency, 'Achtung Baby' – their best album. It’s going to be quite the experience.”

Meanwhile, fans shouldn't expect Noel to channel the likes of U2 frontman Bono if he follows in their Vegas footsteps, as he is happier singing and playing guitar instead of being a performer.

He told Radio X: "Some people are cut out for that kind of thing. Chris Martin for example, can do that thing with the crowd. Bono can do that thing with the crowd. I can’t. I’m not interested in it."

The Britpop legend insists his huge hits like 'Wonderwall' speak for themselves and don't require anything else to leave his fans in awe.

He said: “That song’s bigger than me. That song will be around long after I’m gone. So those big songs like that and ‘Wonderwall’… I don’t feel like I have to be larger than life.

“I mean people are here to see me. They know who I am. They know what I’m like. And that’s what you pay for and that’s what you get.”