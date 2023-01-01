Tori Kelly admits health scare came 'out of nowhere'

Tori Kelly has recalled the moment she collapsed in a restaurant and was rushed to the hospital.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight before her New York City concert on Monday, the Nobody Love singer detailed the events of her July hospitalisation.

"That just made me even more grateful and not want to take a single moment for granted. Looking out in the audience and seeing all my amazing fans again has been keeping my spirits high," Tori told the outlet. "It happened out of nowhere. I was feeling just a little tired throughout the day, and my heart rate was kind of high."

She added, "I was at dinner with my husband (André Murillo) and so thankful he was there because I ended up collapsing and was rushed to the hospital and they found blood clots."

After insisting that everything happens "for a reason", Tori clarified that she had "no idea" what caused her blood clots - having no family history of the issue.

"On one end, it was scary, and then on another end, I did feel this sense of unexplainable peace that it was gonna be OK," she recounted. "I just felt like God had me and it was gonna be OK, but yeah, definitely in the midst of that it was just kind of a confusing whirlwind."

Two months after the incident, the singer is still on medication.

"It seems like blood clots are manageable with medication and blood thinner, so that's how I'm able to tour and kind of get back to my normal self," Tori shared. "But that's what I've learned so far is that it seems to be manageable with those."

Tori's tour is set to wrap up in Los Angeles later this month.