Luke Bryan to host It's All Country docuseries

Luke Bryan is set to host and executive produce the upcoming docuseries It's All Country.

The Knockin' Boots singer and American Idol judge has signed on as the host and executive producer of Hulu's upcoming six-episode documentary series titled It's All Country.

According to Hulu, the series will examine "the iconic songs and artists that changed the face of country music forever". Marking 100 years since the first country music record was made, the show will highlight "the cultural impact and memorable performers and performances that make country music an American and growing global sensation".

Former American football star Peyton Manning will also executive produce the series via his Omaha Productions banner, alongside NFL Films and Walt Disney Television Alternative.

A release date for It's All Country has not yet been revealed.

The project serves as a reunion for Bryan and Manning, who teamed up to host the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards last year and are set to do so again in November.

It's All Country will follow Hulu's recent documentary releases Pretty Baby, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, and Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons.