Taylor Swift dominates 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift swept the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards by taking home nine prizes on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old pop star won nine of the eleven categories she was nominated for, tying the record for the most wins in one night. According to MTV, she now has the second-most overall wins with 23, just shy of Beyoncé's record of 26.

Collecting the iconic moonperson trophy for Video of the Year for Anti-Hero, Taylor said, "This is unbelievable. I just want to say that the fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me. Based on the memories that we've made recently - I've just been on a tour that has been the most exhilarating experience and we're not even halfway done... All I have to say tonight is thank you."

The Shake It Off singer won all of the big categories, including Album of the Year for Midnights, Artist of Year, Song of the Year for Anti-Hero and Best Pop, among others.

Taylor's 2023 win marks the second year in a row she has received the coveted Video of the Year award, after accepting the trophy in 2022 for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version).

Other winners on the night included Shakira for the Video Vanguard Award as well as Best Collaboration alongside Karol G for their song TQG. Brazilian singer Anitta took home Best Latin for Funk Rave, Ice Spice won Best New Artist, while Nicki Minaj won the Best Hip-Hop trophy for Super Freaky Girl.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs also took to the stage to perform some of his hits and to accept the Global Icon Award, while other notable performances came from Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Fall Out Boy, and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who performed their new single Bongos for the first time.

Near the end of the show, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Nicki, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, and DMC celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with a timeless medley.

Elsewhere, all five members of NSYNC, including Justin Timberlake, made a surprise reunion to present the award for Best Pop.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Here's the main list of winners of the 2023 MTV VMAs:

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Song of the Year: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift - Midnights

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Group of the Year: BLACKPINK

Best New Artist: Ice Spice

Best Collaboration: TQG - Karol G and Shakira

Best Pop: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Best R&B: SZA - Shirt

Best Alternative: Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Best Rock: Maneskin - The Loneliest

Best Latin: Anitta - Funk Rave

Best K-Pop: Stray Kids - S-Class

Best Afrobeats: Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Show of the Summer: Taylor Swift

Song of the Summer: Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven

Video for Good: Dove Cameron - Breakfast

Best Direction: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Art Direction: Doja Cat - Attention

Best Cinematography: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Visual Effects: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Choreography: BLACKPINK - Black Venom

Best Editing: Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Video Vanguard: Shakira

Global Icon: Sean 'Diddy' Combs