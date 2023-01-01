Jessica Chastain declares Taylor Swift 'such a cool gal'

Jessica Chastain has opened up about recently meeting Taylor Swift.

Speaking to ET Canada from the Toronto International Film Festival, the Molly's Game star reflected on attending one of Taylor's shows on the Eras tour.

"I had so much fun," Jessica confessed. "She's such a cool gal. She writes her music, she was playing the piano and playing the guitar, and singing the songs."

The actress continued, "There were many times when she was just on that stage all by herself, 65,000 people, and just owning the space. I love to see a woman own her power like that."

The Zero Dark Thirty star, whose latest film Memory held its Canadian premiere at the festival on 8 September, also shared her thoughts on the progress of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

"Right now the only people who should be out of work are the struck companies," the actress declared. "I'm excited about this strategy and I'm excited to get all the journeyman actors back on the set and crew members back on set, because this is unfair to them."

Written and directed by Michel Franco, Memory also starred Peter Sarsgaard, Merritt Wever and Jessica Harper.

The independent film is currently seeking US and UK distribution.