Simu Liu dubs Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows ‘life-changing’

Simu Liu has called Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show “life-changing”.

During an interview with ET Canada, the Canadian actor detailed his experience seeing the music superstar in concert.

The 34-year-old actor attended the Eras Tour stop in Seattle in late July, where he collected “hundreds” of friendship bracelets.

“You know, I knew that the bracelets was going to be a thing,” he told the outlet, adding, “I was very lucky.”

Fans began making and trading the bracelets because of a lyric in Taylor's 2022 song You're On Your Own, Kid.

“Everyone kind of knew that I was there,” the Marvel actor said. “People lined up to give me friendship bracelets. So I put as many as I could over like my wrists and arms.”

The Barbie actor also shared that he “kept all of them”, adding that they are "now they’re sitting in my living room in a vase.”

The star then gushed about the All Too Well hitmaker, comparing her shows to the Super Bowl.

“It was just a great time. She’s fantastic. It’s like a Super Bowl every night for her, which if you think about it, is insane because there’s one Super Bowl a year, but there’s like over 30, there’s so many of these shows and she’s just going out over and over, night after night and just absolutely crushing it.”

Simu also gave a shout out to Taylor and added that he hopes his fellow Canadians will get a chance to experience the concerts.

“Your Canadian fans love you, and I just want them to have the experience that I had when I saw you,” Simu said. “And it was fantastic, it was life-changing. And I hope that you will give Canadians that opportunity and change their lives as well.”

The Love Story singer has since announced six shows in Toronto in November 2024.