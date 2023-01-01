Nelly and Ashanti reconcile after splitting 10 years ago

Nelly has confirmed that he and Ashanti recently reconciled after breaking up 10 years ago.

While speaking to Love and Hip Hop’s Rasheeda and Kirk Frost for a new interview, the Just a Dream rapper addressed speculation that he and the Rain on Me singer had rekindled their relationship.

“Yeah, we cool again,” Nelly confirmed. “I think it surprised both of us though. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned.”

Nelly and Ashanti first met at a press conference for the 2003 Grammy Awards, and later began dating. They separated in 2013.

“I think we both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes being separate you understand one another more,” Nelly gushed of their newfound connection. “You be like, ‘Yo, let me see exactly what they see.’ You know, because we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships.”

He continued, “We know we wrong but we going to stand on it. But we all a victim to that.”

This time around, Nelly said his relationship with Ashanti “feels good” and there was “no pressure”. He compared, “Before I felt like both of us were doing what we were doing before career-wise, and when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough.”