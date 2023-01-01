Megan Thee Stallion drops out of Global Citizen Festival

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2023 Global Citizen Festival lineup.

It has been confirmed by Global Citizen that the 28-year-old rapper will not be performing at the annual New York City music festival next weekend due to scheduling conflicts.

"Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival," the advocacy organisation told multiple outlets.

Megan has not yet commented on the news.

It was announced in early July that the Grammy winner would be headlining the festival, along with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill. It was later announced that Anitta and Jung Kook of BTS will also be headlining the event.

In addition to the headliners, Conan Gray, D-Nice, Stray Kids and Sofia Carson are also set to perform on the Central Park stage.

The festival, which is a free ticketed event, will be broadcast live from New York City's Central Park on 23 September. The event aims to end extreme poverty and raise awareness for the climate crisis and the inequities affecting women and girls around the world.

The Global Citizen announcement was released hours before Megan's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. She will perform Bongos, her latest collaboration with Cardi B, on stage at New Jersey's Prudential Center.

On top of her music career, Megan will also star in the upcoming comedy, Dicks: The Musical. The film, directed by Larry Charles, premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival last week and will be released on 29 September.