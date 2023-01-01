Beyoncé thanks Diana Ross for making surprise appearance during her birthday concert

Beyoncé has thanked Diana Ross for singing Happy Birthday to her during her recent Los Angeles show.

The Motown legend surprised the crowd during Beyoncé's birthday concert on 4 September by appearing onstage at the SoFi Stadium and serenading the superstar with a rendition of Happy Birthday.

Beyoncé shared photos and videos of the moment on Instagram on Monday and wrote in the caption, "Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross. The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen."

After Ross' surprise performance, Beyoncé told the singer, "Thank you so much, you are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much."

Ross replied, "You sang Happy Birthday to me so I wanted to sing it to you," referring to Beyoncé's rendition of the classic song at Ross' 75th birthday party in 2019.

Lionel Richie, who collaborated with Ross on the 1981 song Endless Love, noted her surprise appearance for Beyoncé during a recent show. According to audience footage posted on TikTok, the All Night Long singer claimed Ross has turned down invitations to join him on stage for 37 years.

"She has told me, 'No' for 37 years. What did you think she was gonna do? Show up tonight? The woman ain't coming," he told the crowd, before joking, "She's over there singing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé. P**s me off."

Beyoncé posted a series of behind-the-snaps from her 42nd birthday show on Instagram on Monday, including a rare photo of her with her parents Tina and Mathew Knowles.

The Renaissance World Tour concludes in Kansas City, Missouri on 1 October.