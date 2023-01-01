Scooter Braun seemingly alludes to reports about A-list clients leaving his company

Scooter Braun has seemingly alluded to reports about some of his high-profile clients dropping him as their manager.

Over the space of a week in late August, it was reported that Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande had cut ties with the music mogul, but it has not been officially confirmed or denied with the latter two artists.

The music executive took to Instagram on Monday to share a quote from author Brianna Wiest which seemed to reflect his situation.

"Your new life is going to cost you your old one. It's going to cost you your comfort zone and your sense of direction. It's going to cost you relationships and friends. It's going to cost you being liked and understood. It doesn't matter," the quote reads.

"The people who are meant for you are going to meet you on the other side. You're going to build a new comfort zone around the things that actually move you forward. Instead of being liked, you're going to be loved. Instead of being understood, you're going to be seen. All you're going to lose is what was built for a person you no longer are."

In the caption, Scooter simply wrote, "Thank you for your perfect words @briannawiest."

The quote seemingly addressed the fact that he is now the CEO of HYBE America, the U.S. arm of the South Korean entertainment giant behind BTS.

Scooter has not directly addressed the rumours, however, he joked on X/Twitter in late August, "Breaking news... I'm no longer managing myself."

J Balvin, Carly Rae Jepsen and Asher Roth left Scooter's management company, SB Projects, earlier this year. Last week, Demi confirmed that they had signed with Good World Management.

Scooter's current client roster includes the Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta and Ava Max.