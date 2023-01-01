Demi Lovato hints at marriage to boyfriend Jutes

Demi Lovato has hinted towards marriage to her boyfriend Jutes.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the 31-year-old opened up about her "healthy" relationship with her musician boyfriend, revealing that they have discussed marriage.

"I'm in an amazing relationship. My boyfriend is a year older than me, and we're growing together and it feels so healthy," Demi, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, told the host.

"We actually met in the studio. So he's an artist, but he's also a songwriter," they continued. "He came in to write on one of my sessions and I was in the studio and was immediately attracted to him. I like texted my friends on the side and was like, 'He's so hot!'"

The Heart Attack hitmaker added that Jutes, 32, has the "best personality" and told the host that marriage could be in their future.

"We've talked about it," she said. "It's been about a year and a half (of dating), so we're taking our time with it a little bit, you know? I think it's important not to rush that."

The performer then shared that she and Jutes began as friends before their relationship became romantic.

"We started off as friends, and we built that foundation of friendship first. There's this partnership there that is just so magnetic, and the way that we laugh together - it's just non-stop," they said. "I think if you can find someone that makes you feel safe, that you're so attracted to, that you laugh with constantly, that's the formula of a really great relationship."

The singer also revealed that she and the indie singer, real name Jordan Lutes, "definitely" want children.

The couple made their romance official on Instagram in August 2022.