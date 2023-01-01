Aerosmith postpone six farewell shows after Steven Tyler sustains vocal cord damage

Aerosmith have postponed six concerts on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler has damaged his vocal cords.

The Walk This Way hitmakers announced on social media on Monday that the singer damaged his vocal cords during their gig in New York on Saturday night, their third show on the Peace Out tour, and so they needed to postpone the next six dates.

"I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler said in a statement. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

Their September shows in Detroit, Chicago, Washington D.C., Raleigh, Cleveland and Toronto have now been rescheduled to January and February 2024. The show in Toronto, Canada was originally due to take place on Tuesday night.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase," the statement concludes.

The Peace Out farewell tour kicked off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 2 September and the group performed two more shows before the postponement. The trek was originally due to conclude in Montreal on 26 January but it will now wrap up in Cleveland, Ohio on 29 February.

They are next scheduled to perform in Tampa, Florida on 11 October.

The Dream On band previously cancelled part of their Las Vegas residency last year after Tyler, 75, checked himself into rehab.