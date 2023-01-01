Hank Williams Jr. ties the knot for fourth time

Hank Williams Jr. got married to his fiancée Brandi in Alabama on Saturday.

A message posted on the Born to Boogie singer's official Facebook page on Monday announced that the 74-year-old country star exchanged vows with Brandi on 9 September.

"Please congratulate Mr. And Mrs. Hank Williams Jr! Hank and Brandi were married on Sept 9, 2023 at Enon Baptist Church in Banks, Alabama in front of a small group of family and friends," the post read. "A reception followed at Kendall Hall in Troy, Alabama. They had gotten engaged earlier this year on Mothers Day (sic)."

It concluded, "The bride and groom have known each other and been friends since 2003."

Details about Brandi, including her last name, have been kept private. She has been romantically linked to Williams Jr., the son of late country legend Hank Williams, since January this year.

The singer's third wife, Mary Jane Thomas, died in March 2022 aged 58. They had been married for 32 years.

Williams Jr. was also previously married to Gwen Yeargain from 1971 to 1977 and Becky White from 1977 to 1983.