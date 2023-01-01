'It sounds really different...' Take That will drop 'emotional' new music next week

Take That have "emotional" new music coming next week.

The 'Greatest Day' boy band are set to drop their first record of original material since 2017 album 'Wonderland', and Gary Barlow admitted the group are "so excited".

Speaking at an event for his Gary Barlow Organic Wines collection, he's quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "It sounds really different and emotional and fitting for where we ware now in our lives.

"We are very proud."

Fans won't have to wait long for the first glimpse of the new tunes, with their upcoming single set to drop this month.

He added: "Only four days ago we were shooting a video for our new single which is going to be played next week sometime.

"On Radio 2 at the end of next week but we are so excited. Obviously it has been quite a few years since we had new music.

"I think 2017 was our last official new music and this one I am so excited for you to hear."

Take That joined EMI Music Publishing earlier this year, and their upcoming LP will mark their first full length collection since penning the new deal.

Gary's bandmate Howard Donald - who completes the current lineup alongside Mark Owen - previously hinted at a "new direction" with the tunes, and he teased that the album is "sounding absolutely brilliant".

He said: "We went out to Savannah (in Georgia) to actually record an album. We all did all our own stuff and we wrote together.

"We're pretty much in there, now. We're not far from finished. We're very excited because it's kind of a new direction for us as well.

"There are some cracking songs, well, I've got to say that. It's sounding absolutely brilliant."