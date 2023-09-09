Cher Lloyd welcomes second child

Cher Lloyd has welcomed her second child.

The 30-year-old has announced that she and her husband - Craig Monk - welcomed their second daughter - Eliza Violet - on Saturday.

The X-Factor star took to Instagram on Monday to share the first photo of the newborn. The black and white photo featured the torso of the baby, who wore a white outfit which was decorated with a heart and the words, "I love my sister."

The post was captioned, "ELIZA VIOLET 9/9/23".

Cher and Craig, a hairdresser, are already parents to their five-year-old daughter Delilah-Rae.

The Swagger Jagger singer announced her pregnancy earlier this year when she shared a clip of Delilah revealing a sonogram image.

Cher captioned the announcement post, "Baby number 2, we can't wait to meet you."

The performer shared that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her second pregnancy.

"I got the call last week to tell me I had gestational diabetes. I burst into tears. I felt scared, confused and instantly blamed myself," she wrote at the time. "I've spent most of my time researching gestational diabetes and trying to find recipes and ways to control it. I'm still getting used to the changes and how this might affect the rest of my pregnancy. I just wanted to reach out to any fellow gestational diabetes mamas out there sharing advise, stories and suggestions (sic). Sending love."

The Want U Back hitmaker and Craig, 30, met in 2011 and tied the knot in 2013.