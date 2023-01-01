Ed Sheeran crashes wedding to perform new song

Ed Sheeran recently crashed a wedding in Las Vegas to perform a new song.

The English hitmaker made a surprise appearance at an unsuspecting couple's wedding in Las Vegas over the weekend and performed a brand new song.

Ed, 32, had some time to spare after his show, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, was postponed due to safety concerns.

During the wedding, the Bad Habits singer performed his new romantic ballad, Magical, which is set to appear on his upcoming album, Autumn Variations.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a clip of the special day, revealing the new song for the first time.

"Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x," he captioned the post.

As seen in the video, the couple were in the middle of saying their vows when Ed entered the chapel with his guitar and backing singers.

After he performed the track, the Grammy Award winner hugged the couple, who thanked him for his performance before completing their vows with a kiss.

Not only did Ed perform at the wedding, but he also signed the lucky couple's official marriage certificate as the witness.

"I'm really excited to be your witness," he said as he signed the certificate.

The performer was due to play Sin City's Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, however, he scrapped the concert less than an hour before it started due to technical issues with the show's setup.

Autumn Variations will be released on 29 September.