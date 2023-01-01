Shania Twain keen to collaborate with Adele

Shania Twain wants to collaborate with Adele on new music.

The That Don't Impress Me Much singer secretly attended one of Adele's Las Vegas residency shows in November and they eventually met up at the Grammy Awards in February.

In an interview with The Sun, the Canadian singer revealed that she would love to team up with the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker for a new track.

"I would love to sing with her. I think we would blend beautifully together. Obviously, that would be amazing," she said. "She's a great singer and has her own style that is unique. She's a character on stage, too. She's a fabulous performer. She's so funny. I like her a lot."

Shania, 58, explained that they were seated near each other at the Grammys and she got the chance to talk to the British star about her Vegas show.

"We chatted about when I was in her audience, and I really loved the show. It was such a beautiful show," she added.

After the You're Still the One hitmaker attended the concert in November, Adele reacted to her celebrity guest on Instagram.

"Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain. I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!!" she wrote alongside a picture of Shania in the audience. "I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show."

The Weekends with Adele residency ends in November.