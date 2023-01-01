NEWS Femi Koleoso of Ezra Collective: 'I don't think it's the first jazz record that has been worthy of the prize' Newsdesk Share with :





Femi Koleoso spoke to Matt Wilkinson following Ezra Collective’s win at the 2023 Mercury Prize. Femi discussed being congratulated by Ian Wright, Sadiq Khan and Jonathan Ross, Ezra Collective being the first jazz act to win the Mercurys, their debut album and how they’re going to spend the prize money.



Femi on Ezra Collective being the first jazz act to win the Mercurys…

It is insane, man, but I don't think it's the first jazz record that has been worthy of the prize. There's that whole kind of token jazz energy that the Mercury Prize has had before and hopefully we can just look at it as like, music is music, everything can win. Do you know what I'm saying?



Femi on Ezra Collective’s debut album ‘You Can’t Steal My Joy'…

It's really interesting you asked that because I think in the writing and recording process of You Can't Steal My Joy, I was definitely thinking about the Mercury Prize and thinking, I think this record might get nominated kind of thing and I've said before, I'm a big lover of the prize. When it didn't get nominated, it was almost like during the process of this album, it was like the Mercury Prize didn't exist. It wasn't even a spare thought, to the point where when our manager called us up about the nominations, I completely even forgotten that it was Mercury season. I think that helped the process because it just made it even more authentic and organic that you're just completely separated from it. Do you know what I'm saying?



Femi on Ian Wright…

I got a message from Ian Wright, man. He's like my hero. He said, congrats. Do you know what I'm saying? It's all crazy.



[Matt Wilkinson] What time did Ian Wright's message come in?



[Femi] I can't remember. It's all been a bit of a blur.



Femi on celebrating winning the Mercurys…

Yeah, it is funny you say that. We organised that party because I just thought it would be a nice thing. We've done so well, celebrate Ezra Collective and I am sure someone else will win and we can turn up to this room and all our friends and family would be there and that would make it feel better that we didn't win. That was the thinking behind the party. I didn't think that would be going in with a trophy, but I think my favourite moment of the night probably actually would be when they actually read our name out. I was sat next to my mom and dad when it happened and mom burst into tears and dad, it was like we were watching the Gunners or something because he just screamed and just had both hands out like he won something. Do you know what I'm saying? That moment was really special. I was sat next to my brother, my mom and dad and we were a family of four. That was just really special.



Femi on being congratulated by Sadiq Khan, Jonathan Ross and Ian Wright…

Yeah. I'm trying to fight the temptation not to just read every single Tweet and Instagram post that's been written because we're not used to this mate, you know what I mean? I'm just a normal boy from Enfield. Sadiq Khan wrote our name today. I was just like, how's he know our name? Do you know what I mean? All of that kind of thing. We got a DM from Jonathan Ross. He [Ian Wright] just said, congrats. I didn't really know what to say back. I just said like, safe.



Femi on the Mercury's prize money…

Everyone gets a little slice, but do you know what the most exciting thing about that money is, if I'm being totally honest? A lot of the touring restrictions we have are financial. We'd love to bring this person on the road, but we can't afford it. We'd love to have this person come and take pictures, but we can't afford the plane ticket. I'm sure that 25 grand will contribute to some people coming on the road with us. Also, if I'm being totally honest, our heart is always with charities and stuff, so it'd be nice to be able to give a bunch of those people I was shouting out a little bit of help because everyone needs it. Do you know what I'm saying? It'll be split up like that.