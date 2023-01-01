Bass player to Van Morrison, Bruce Springsteen and Miles Davis dies

Jazz bassist Richard Davis, who played with music legends such as Van Morrison, Miles Davis, Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon, has died.

The acclaimed double-bass player passed away on September 6 at the age of 93 following nearly two years of hospice care.

Writing on an official memorial page set up for him following his death, Davis' daughter Persia said: "Richard touched the lives of thousands and will be missed by friends, family, fans, students, and colleagues around the world."

Chicago-born musician Davis famously played on Van Morrison's seminal 1968 album 'Astral Weeks' and he can also be heard on Springsteen‘s ‘Born to Run’ - on which he features on the track ‘Meeting Across the River’ - and on Paul Simon‘s ‘There Goes Rhymin’ Simon’, on which he plays on 'Something So Right'.

Davis is believed to have over 3,000 album credits to his name due to his decades long musical career.

Other major names he played and recorded with include Frank Sinatra, Leonard Bernstein, Barbra Streisand and Ahmad Jamal among others.

Davis released his first LP as a lead artist came in 1967 when he brought out 'Heavy Sounds’, a collaborative effort with jazz drummer Elvin Jones.

In 1969, Davis released his solo debut album ‘Muses for Richard Davis’ and his last ever works, ‘Madison’ and ‘Blue Monk’, were recorded and released in 2008.

Davis has also left behind a legacy of charity and philanthropy.

In 1993, he created the Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassists, which saw Davis hold annual masterclasses for bassists aged between 13 and 18. He also founded the Madison wing of the Institutes for the Healing of Racism in 2000, and hosted weekly meetings with hopes to make Madison a more welcoming place for people of colour.

In July 2019, his work within the community in Madison city was recognised when a street in its east side was officially renamed Richard Davis Lane.