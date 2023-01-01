Ed Sheeran explains why he postponed his Las Vegas concert

Ed Sheeran has explained why he postponed his Las Vegas concert at the last minute over the weekend.

The Thinking Out Loud singer was due to play Sin City's Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, but scrapped the gig less than an hour before it started due to technical issues with the show's setup.

Clarifying the reasons on Sunday, the Shape of You hitmaker shared a report from The Sun about the situation and wrote in the caption, "A little bit more context on the cancellation yesterday. It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I'm not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything."

He continued, "I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation. Of course refunds are available at point of purchase, and there is a rescheduled show October the 28th if people still want to come, I promise it will be special."

According to The Sun's article, a "flooring problem" was discovered ahead of soundcheck. The reporter wrote, "Rubber tiling had become unstuck - causing two tall towers to slip overnight by about a foot each. Engineers tore the rig apart and reinforced the towers but both were still found to be shifting."

Due to the safety concerns, the show was rescheduled to 28 October, making it the last date on Ed's U.S. tour.

Concluding the post, the British musician added, "Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to vegas though and I'm sorry it wasn't communicated sooner to the people waiting outside. We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn't for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October."