Paul Simon hasn't 'accepted' hearing loss but is hoping for tour solution

Paul Simon hasn't fully "accepted" his hearing loss but he's hoping he's found a solution which will allow him to return to touring.

The 81-year-old singer has been having problems with his left ear over the last few years and he admit it hampers his ability to play his songs live - but he's due to start work with two guitarists who could potentially fill in some of the musical parts for him in a love show.

During an appearance at the Toronto Film Festival in Canada on Sunday (10.09.23), he explained: "I haven’t accepted it [the hearing loss] entirely, but I’m beginning to ...

"Usually, when I finished an album I went out and toured with it, and then I have the opportunity to really investigate the piece. And then it evolves to another standard, and goes further. Although a week from now I’m going to try and work with two guitarists who will play the parts that I played on the record [2023's 'Seven Psalms'], and see if I can sing the piece. I’m not sure how I can integrate my voice with the guitars."

The Simon and Garfunkel star added that he's still playing his guitar every day because it helps boost his mood. He explained: "I play the guitar every day. It’s the instrument that allows me to express myself creatively. But it’s also where I go for solace. If I’m feeling … ‘whatever.’

"So it’s a very crucial thing to me. You know, something happens to you when you have some sort of disability that changes your awareness or changes how you interact with life."

It comes after Simon admitted previous attempts to rehearse with his touring band didn't go well. He told MOJO magazine: “I haven’t figured out how to perform with the hearing loss, I’ve tried to rehearse with the guys in my touring band, to see if I could manage it. I can’t so far."