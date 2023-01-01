Joe Jonas urges fans 'don't believe' rumours after Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas urged fans at a concert on Saturday to not believe rumours about his divorce from wife Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers star, 34, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress, 27, on Tuesday - prompting feverish speculation as to the reasons for the split.

The Cake by the Ocean musician and his two brothers performed at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium over the weekend and paused to address his "tough week".

"It's been a tough week," Joe, who had ditched his wedding ring, said. "I just want to say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys."

The day after the divorce petition's filing, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram, stating that the decision to split up was made "mutually" and "amicably."

According to court documents, obtained by the gossip site TMZ, Joe has applied for joint custody of their two daughters, aged around 13 months and three years old. The website has also published claims about the reasons for their divorce - rumours the pair also addressed in their statement.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the splitting couple added.