NEWS Olivia Rodrigo enters battle with Doja Cat to re-claim Number 1 Newsdesk





Olivia Rodrigo enters a battle with Doja Cat to reclaim the UK’s Official Number 1 single. While Doja secured her first UK chart-topper on Friday with Paint the Town Red (1), Olivia’s vampire (2) is little over 1,000 chart units away from the summit.



Following the release of her second album GUTS, Olivia is also looking to dominate the Top 10 this week. bad idea right? could surge to a new peak (3), as album opener all-american bitch tracks for this week's highest new entry (4).

Cassö, RAYE and D-Block Europe continue to make moves with Prada, expected to jump two into the Top 5 for the first time (5), while Fred again.. and Obongjayar’s adore u could also lift to a new high (6).



And finally, Leigh-Anne is expected to claim a second UK Top 20 solo single this week with brand new Aftobeats-infused single My Love featuring Ayra Starr (12).