Nicki Minaj to emcee and perform at 2023 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj will emcee and perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV officials announced on Friday that the rapper, 40, will be emceeing and performing at the annual Video Music Awards this year.

"SO EXCITED to have @NICKIMINAJ BACK as our emcee at the #VMAs this year!!!!!" MTV wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nicki served as emcee at the event last year alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow and also performed a nine-song medley. This year, the rapper is set to emcee solo and perform her latest single, Last Time I Saw You.

Over the years, Nicki has been awarded six VMAs from 25 nominations, and in 2022, she was honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The Video Vanguard Award is set to go to Shakira this year. Previous winners include Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Pink.

This year, the Super Bass rapper has been nominated for six awards, including Video of the Year for her 2022 track Super Freaky Girl.

The award show is set to include a star-studded lineup of performers including Olivia Rodrigo, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, Kelsea Ballerini, Maneskin and Shakira.

The VMAs will air live on MTV on 12 September from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.