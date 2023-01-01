Lily Allen responds to troll after celebrating third anniversary to David Harbour

Lily Allen has responded to a troll who asked a critical question about her marriage to David Harbour.

The Smile singer took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate her third wedding anniversary to the Stranger Things actor by posting a throwback photo from their big day.

The snap showed them laughing and smiling on a Las Vegas street in their wedding attire after tying the knot at the Graceland Wedding Chapel on 7 September 2020.

In the caption, she wrote, "3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress."

One troll took to the comments section and asked the British star, "Would you have married a guy with no money?"

Lily, 38, wasted no time in writing a matter-of-fact reply, which read, "Sure, I did in 2011, sadly it didn't work out though."

She was referring to her first marriage to builder and decorator Sam Cooper, with whom she shares her daughters Ethel and Marnie. They got married in June 2011 after two years of dating and separated in 2015. They were officially divorced in 2018.

Lily met David in 2019 and they were married by an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas with her children present. They live in Brooklyn, New York, where she returned earlier this week after a stint in The Pillowman on London's West End.