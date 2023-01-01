Ed Sheeran to perform new album in full during Royal Albert Hall gigs

Ed Sheeran will perform his new album Autumn Variations in full during two shows at London's Royal Albert Hall in November.

The Shape of You singer, who usually takes to the stage solo, will be accompanied by a live band and string section when he performs at the famed London venue on 18 and 19 November.

"Hey guys, so I'm going to be playing at the Royal Albert Hall for Autumn Variations," Ed said in an Instagram video on Friday. "This will be the only time that I play Autumn Variations in full. For early access to tickets, please go and pre-order Autumn Variations from my website, edsheeran.com, before September 13th... I'll see you then."

In the caption, the British singer-songwriter indicated that the two shows will be the only ones to promote Autumn Variations, which will be released on 29 September.

"Playing two nights at @royalalberthall London on November 18th & 19th ! Wanted to do some shows to mark the last days of Autumn and play the new album in full. This will be the only gigs for this album and they will be very very special !" he teased.

Fans who have already pre-ordered the album from the official store will be automatically eligible for the pre-sale.

Officials for the venue shared the poster, which features an image of an acorn and the title, "Ed Sheeran, Last Days of Autumn", and confirmed that the concerts will be Ed's last U.K. performances of the year.

Autumn Variations will be released a week after the 32-year-old concludes The Mathematics Tour. It comes only five months after he released his previous album Subtract.