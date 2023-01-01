NEWS Nicki Minaj reprises dual role as emcee and performer for 2023 VMAs Newsdesk Share with :





Nicki Minaj is set for a triumphant return to the MTV stage, reprising her dual role as show emcee and performer for the 2023 “VMAs” LIVE from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12th at 8PM ET/PT.



2023 “VMAs” will air 13th September on MTV UK and Pluto TV [pre-show @ 9pm followed by the main show @ 10:30pm] and on Paramount+ on 19th September.



For the second consecutive year, Minaj will announce the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners and will stun fans with a world premiere performance of her newest single, “Last Time I Saw You.”



Last year, the 6x winner of the “VMAs” commanded the event as emcee, performer, winner of “Best Hip Hop,” plus recipient of the coveted Video Vanguard Award.



Minaj boasts an impressive 25 overall “VMAs' nominations, including 6 nods this year. She’s notably nominated once again for “Best Hip Hop,” a category she first won 12 years ago and another 3 times thereafter (2015, 2018, 2022).



This year, her other 5 nominations include the sought after categories of “Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year.”

Additional Moon Person wins include:



Her ongoing triumph in the “Best Hip Hop” category, securing wins for “Anaconda” (2015) and “Chun-Li” (2018). IN 2012, she also claimed the “Best Female Video” award for “Starships” and then in 2019 the award for “Best Power Anthem” (“Hot Girl Summer”).

