Doja Cat secures first-ever UK Number 1 single with 'Paint the Town Red'

Doja Cat earns her first ever Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Paint the Town Red.



After a five-week climb the single - taken from Doja’s upcoming fourth album Scarlet - becomes the American multi-hyphenate’s (real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) first UK Number 1, ascending from its previous peak of Number 2 to dethrone Olivia Rodrigo’s vampire.



Doja Cat has 15 Top 40 singles to her name in the UK, including Top 10 success with 2020’s disco cut Say So (2), 2021 SZA collab Kiss Me More (3) and You Right with The Weeknd (9).



Paint the Town Red contains a sample of Dionne Warwick’s 1964 classic pop standard Walk On By, which originally peaked at Number 9 in the UK.



Behind at Number 2, Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer rushes to a brand-new best. The track has been on an extraordinary journey up the chart since being issued as a single, four years after its inclusion as a fan-favourite track on Taylor’s 2019 LP Lover.



Meanwhile, Calvin Harris and Sam Smith move up one with Desire this week (6), as do Cassö, RAYE and D-Block Europe with viral hit Prada (7).



2023 Mercury Prize nominee Fred again.. claims his first Top 10 single as a solo artist with adore u featuring Nigerian vocalist Obongjayar (9). As a producer, Fred again.. has worked on hit singles for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Little Mix and Rita Ora.



Outside of the Top 10, Sonny Fodera, MK and Clementine Douglas shift up six to a brand-new peak with Asking (16), while D.O.D’s So Much in Love rebounds three places to reach a new high (15).



Baby, break the tension! Kylie Minogue’s shapeshifting tune Tension is this week’s highest new entry at Number 19. It becomes Kylie’s 53rd UK Top 40 single, and her second Top 20 hit of the year following the success of Padam Padam. Tension also ends the week at Number 1 on both the Official SIngles Downloads Chart and Official Physical Singles Chart.



Just behind is another brand new entry; English singer-songwriter Kenya Grace secures her first-ever Official Chart entry with Strangers (20), her major label debut single which has seen considerable hype across TikTok and social media.



Following the release of a new remix featuring PinkPantheress and Hyunjin of K-pop group Stray Kids, Troye Sivan’s Rush surges eleven places back to its peak of Number 22, and Issey Cross’s Bittersweet Goodbye rises again this week, up five places to Number 23.



Further down, American country singer Luke Combs’ Fast Car (30) rises four to a new peak.



Finally, Irish dance vocalist Jazzy secures a third Top 40 single in the UK today, and second as a lead artist, as Feel It climbs 10 to Number 35. Her debut solo single Giving Me hit Number 3 earlier this summer, while Belters Only collaboration Make Me Feel Good reached Number 4 in 2022.



