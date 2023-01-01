I want to become an actress, says Raye

Raye plans to launch an acting career.

The 25-year-old singer released her acclaimed debut album, 'My 21st Century Blues', earlier this year, and Raye has now revealed that she's already eyeing up a future in the movie business.

Raye told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I feel really excited with the freedom of what I’m going to do next. I would love to do acting.

"I haven’t been trained so I would need to clear the calendar. I’d be working every day with an acting coach."

Raye was among the nominees for the prestigious Mercury Prize.

And although she ultimately lost out to Ezra Collective, Raye considers her nomination to be a measure of the progress that she's made.

She said: "The artist I was two years ago would never have got nominated for the Mercury Prize.

"I’ve been taken seriously as an artist for the first time."

Raye previously admitted that her time in the music business has been a "real journey".

The singer also insisted that she doesn't want to be seen as a "pop star".

Raye told GQ magazine: "I don’t want to be a pop star. I want to be a musician. It’s been a real journey for me, in my career, of wanting to be seen as ‘a musician.’ If I feel like I’m achieving anything, I’m beginning to achieve that."

The award-winning star is also philosophical about her chart success.

She shared: "In this new chapter of my career, it’s imperative for me to remind myself that you can’t focus on the things you can’t control. I can’t control if my album’s gonna stream 100 million times. I can’t control if anything’s gonna go Top 10.

"It’s not positive, not helpful, not healthy: that’s probably one of the deepest things that you realise, the second you put pen to paper on a contract in this game."