Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second baby's name revealed

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second son's name has been revealed.

The couple welcomed their second son in August and the baby boy's name has finally been revealed.

According to The Blast, Rihanna, 35, and Rocky, 34, have named their youngest son Riot Rose Mayers.

The pair welcomed Riot on 1 August at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to the baby's birth certificate, which was obtained by the outlet.

Earlier this year, Rocky released a song titled Riot (Rowdy Pipe'n), co-written and co-produced by Pharrell Williams, though it is unclear whether there is any correlation.

The Barbadian hitmaker and Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, welcomed their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022. RZA, now 16 months old, was named after a member of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy in February during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, where she performed hits like Only Girl (In The World), We Found Love, and Umbrella.

The A-list couple made their romance official in 2020 following months of dating rumours.