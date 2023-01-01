Ed Sheeran announces special shows at London's Royal Albert Hall

Ed Sheeran is set to perform two special shows at London's Royal Albert Hall in November.

The 32-year-old pop star has announced that he'll perform his upcoming album, 'Autumn Variations', in full on November 18 and 19, when he'll be accompanied by a live band and a string section at the iconic venue.

The shows will, in fact, be Ed's last performances in the UK in 2023.

Ed did something similar with his previous album release, when he performed '-' in full alongside producer Aaron Dessner and a live band at the Eventim Apollo in London.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker announced details of his upcoming album in August, when he also revealed his inspiration behind the record.

Ed explained: "Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded.

"When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time. There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion.

"My dad and brother told me about a composer called Elgar, who composed ‘Enigma Variations’, where each of the 14 compositions were about a different one of his friends. This is what inspired me to make this album.

"When I recorded '-' with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately. We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership. I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do."