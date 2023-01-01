NEWS Ed Sheeran announces two November shows at Royal Albert Hall Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran has announced two special, one-off shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall, that will take place on the 18th and 19th November. Set to perform his upcoming album ‘Autumn Variations’ in full on both nights - where Ed will also be accompanied by a live band and string section - it will be the only remaining chance to see him perform in the UK this year.



Autumn Variations follows on from Sheeran’s critically acclaimed album ‘-ʼ (Subtract). Upfront of its release in May, Ed performed the album in full at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith alongside the records’ producer, Aaron Dessner, and a full live band.



Announced last month, Ed said of Autumn Variations:



“Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded.



When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time. There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion.



My dad and brother told me about a composer called Elgar, who composed ‘Enigma Variations’, where each of the 14 compositions were about a different one of his friends. This is what inspired me to make this album. When I recorded Subtract with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately. We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership. I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”



Autumn Variations tracklisting:

1. Magical

2. England

3. Amazing

4. Plastic Bag

5. Blue

6. American Town

7. That’s On Me

8. Page

9. Midnight

10. Spring

11. Punchline

12. When Will I Be Alright

13. The Day I Was Born

14. Head > Heels

