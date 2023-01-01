Kimberly Perry welcomes first child

Kimberly Perry has welcomed her first child.

While speaking to People on Thursday, The Band Perry singer announced that she and her husband Johnny Costello welcomed their first child in Nashville, Tennessee on 26 August. They named him Whit.

"Welcome to the world, Whit. I feel like in one short week Dad and I have moved from a season of BLOOM into a SUPERBLOOM," Kimberly told the outlet. "Our lives have become sweeter, our days have become so much fuller, our sleep has gotten shorter - but our house has truly become a home. We can't wait to show Whit the world - this bus baby is ready to roll."

The country singer first announced that she was expecting in April, telling People, "Johnny and I are overflowing with joy to announce this beautiful bundle of love. This is a brand-new season for us - new love, new life, new baby, nothing better!"

On Instagram, she added, "Building my own family is something I've dreamed about for as long as I can remember. As a woman and as an artist, I've always felt like I had to make a choice between growing my career and growing life."

Kimberly, 40, married Johnny in June 2021.