Drake announces release date for new album

Drake has announced a release date for his eighth studio album titled For All The Dogs.

The follow-up to 2022's Honestly, Nevermind, will arrive on 22 September.

The God's Plan rapper revealed the news via Instagram on Thursday by posting old video footage of his father Dennis Graham, along with a caption which read, "FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22".

Drake's father responded to his son paying tribute to him in the announcement video, writing, "Awwwwwwww thank you Son. 1991 Toronto Canada, seems like a hundred years ago."

Dennis then shared his thoughts on the unreleased album via his own Instagram account.

"I had the pleasure of sitting in my Son's dressing room and listening to this new album and I must say that it is some of the best music that I've heard him do, and I am sure that every Drake fan throughout the entire world is going feel this one," he wrote.

The hip hop star has been teasing the new album for months.

In August, Drake shared the album's cover on Instagram. It was illustrated by his 5-year-old son, Adonis.

For All The Dogs has been set for release through OVO Sound and Republic Records.