Charlie Puth is engaged

Charlie Puth has announced that he is engaged to Brooke Sansone.

The 31-year-old musician took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the news.

"I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes," Charlie wrote alongside a series of photos of the pair celebrating their engagement in a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

"I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever," he continued.

In the post, the We Don't Talk Anymore hitmaker shared a close-up photo of the sparkling ring, which boasted a large tear-drop-shaped diamond on a simple band.

Many of the artist's friends and fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

John Legend wrote, "Congratulations!!" while Patrick Schwarzenegger commented, "IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS !!!!"

Charlie confirmed that he and Brooke were dating on Instagram in December 2022. The pair then made their red carpet debut in February at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles.

"(She's) someone that I grew up with," Charlie said in a 2022 interview on The Howard Stern Show, adding that it's "nice" to be with someone who he has known for a "long time".