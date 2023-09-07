NEWS Ezra Collective wins the 2023 Mercury Prize with for Album of the Year Newsdesk Share with :





Ezra Collective was announced tonight, Thursday, 7 September 2023, as the overall winner of the 2023 Mercury Prize for their album ‘Where I’m Meant To Be’.



The Awards Show was hosted by BBC Music’s Lauren Laverne and guest presenter, Jamz Supernova announced the overall winner on behalf of the judging panel. The event was held at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.



Ezra Collective collected the winner’s trophy and cheque for £25,000 and then performed a song from the winning album ‘Where I’m Meant To Be’



The Show featured live performances from many of the 2023 shortlisted ‘Albums of the Year’ including Ezra Collective, J Hus, Jessie Ware, Jockstrap, Lankum, Loyle Carner, Olivia Dean, RAYE, Shygirl and Young Fathers. There was a filmed live performance shown to celebrate the albums by Arctic Monkeys and Fred again.. as they are currently on tour.



The Prize’s broadcast partner, BBC Music provided live television and radio coverage of the event, as well as online and on social media.



BBC Four broadcast ‘Mercury Prize 2023 Album of the Year’ on Thursday, 7 September 2023 from 9pm to 10.15pm.



BBC Radio 6 Music also provided coverage of the Awards Show for listeners from 7pm to 12am on Thursday, 7 September. The programme was presented by Tom Ravenscroft and Deb Grant, with Matt Everitt reporting from the ceremony and interviewing the shortlisted artists. The show included the announcement of the overall winning album, which was then played out in full on air.



Also available on BBC Sounds is a Mercury Prize 2023 collection, which features Matt Everitt’s Pocket Guides (3 x 60) to all 12 shortlisted albums, along with two playlists – one celebrating this year’s shortlisted artists and another celebrating previous Mercury Prize winners.



The 2023 Mercury Prize ‘Albums of the Year’ are:



Arctic Monkeys ‘The Car’

Ezra Collective ‘Where I'm Meant to Be’

Fred again.. ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)’

J Hus ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’

Jessie Ware ‘That! Feels Good!’

Jockstrap ‘I Love You Jennifer B’

Lankum ‘False Lankum’

Loyle Carner ‘hugo’

Olivia Dean ‘Messy’

RAYE ‘My 21st Century Blues’

Shygirl ‘Nymph’

Young Fathers ‘Heavy Heavy’