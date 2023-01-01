Britney Spears admits she was 'scared' to perform with snake at 2001 VMAs

Britney Spears has admitted she was "scared" to perform with a snake at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

On Wednesday, the pop superstar took to Instagram to reflect on holding a live python during her iconic Slave 4 U performance at the annual music awards show.

"One of my favorite performances was with an albino python," Britney, 41, wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the famous performance. "I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage!!!"

As part of the show, the seven-foot albino Burmese python was draped around Britney's neck as she sang and danced.

The Toxic hitmaker also noted in the caption that she addresses the experience in more detail in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

"I talked more about this performance and other favorites in my book #TheWomanInMe ... I can't wait for you to read it on October 24th," she wrote.

The Instagram post comes days after Britney debuted her new snake tattoo on her lower back.

"My new snake tattoo, guys. I'm so excited," the singer captioned the photo.