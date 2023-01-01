BLACKPINK's Lisa Manobal to perform at Crazy Horse cabaret club

BLACKPINK star Lisa Manobal is to perform at the famous Crazy Horse cabaret club in Paris.

The 26-year-old K-pop idol will headline five exclusive shows at the legendary French venue - located on Avenue George V - on September 28, 29 and 30.

The singer-and-dancer's performances will include solo spots and routines with the in-house troupe and will feature original numbers from the cabaret’s repertoire which will include 'Crisis? What Crisis?' and 'But I Am a Good Girl'.

Announcing her upcoming shows, Crazy Horse said in a statement: "Come and discover Lisa transformed into a ‘Crazy Girl’, performing original Crazy Horse Paris acts, including the classics ‘But I am a Good Girl’ and ‘Crisis? What Crisis!?'"

Lisa is the latest in a long line of guest stars to grace the Crazy Horse stage, with previous names including Pamela Anderson, Dita Von Teese, Carmen Electra and Conchita Wurst.

Tickets for the performances are available from the Crazy Horse website and are priced at €250 each and capped at 10 tickets per transaction.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK - also comprised of Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé - recently released an animated music video for their new single ‘The Girls’, which is taken from the soundtrack of their mobile game 'BLACKPINK The Game'.

The girl group will finish their year-long ‘Born Pink’ tour later this month with two final concerts in Seoul on September 16 and 17.